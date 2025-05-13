Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Vikings will become the first team in NFL history to play consecutive international games in different countries this season.

As part of its 2025 international games slate unveiled Tuesday, the NFL announced that the Vikings will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 28 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland -- the league's first-ever regular-season game in that country.

The Vikings will then travel to England, where they will face the Cleveland Browns at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 5.

"Playing in Ireland's first-ever NFL game is an opportunity to introduce new fans to the Minnesota Vikings and help the league continue to make the game of football more accessible globally," Vikings owner Mark Wilf said in a statement. "To do so against a storied franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers adds a unique challenge that makes this even more special. We are honored to be selected for this historic game and will be anxious to see what promises to be an electric game day environment in Croke Park."

The Vikings will be the road team for both international games. Minnesota has played four previous regular-season games in London and have won all four, including last season's win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the New York Jets.

"Our experiences in London have always been memorable, so to return in 2025 as the first team to play in back-to-back international games in different countries was something we could not pass up," Wilf said. "UK fans have a history of showing up and embracing the Minnesota Vikings, creating what often feels like a homefield environment, and we are hopeful that is what we see again in 2025."

The upside of the scheduling quirk for the Vikings is that they will miss trips to Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, where they've never won, and to Cleveland, where they have one victory since 1989.

The first international game of the 2025 season will be played Sept. 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where the Los Angeles Chargers will face a yet-to-be announced opponent.

After the Vikings-Browns matchup on Oct. 5, the NFL will have two more London games in consecutive weeks: the Jets will face the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 19 at Wembley Stadium.

The NFL will also return to Germany on Nov. 9, when the Atlanta Falcons play the Indianapolis Colts at Olympic Stadium in the league's first-ever regular-season game in Berlin. The NFL has played games in Munich and Frankfurt since the 2022 season.

The international schedule wraps up on Nov. 16, when the Washington Commanders play the Miami Dolphins at Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Spain.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert and The Associated Press contributed to this report.