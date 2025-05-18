Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS -- The Miami Dolphins have heard the critiques about their physicality.

There were numerous instances last season -- like failing to score from the goal line against the Green Bay Packers, or running off tackle for a two-yard loss on 4th-and-1 against the Cleveland Browns -- where Miami seemingly struggled to assert itself in short-yardage situations.

Whether the cause was personnel or overall health, the Dolphins sought this offseason to correct that narrative in a manner that has trickled down from the front office to the locker room.

"I just feel like we all hear it as a team," running back De'Von Achane said. "I feel like we go out there and practice every day, and we are going to show when the season comes everybody who was saying those little remarks, just make sure they keep the same energy. I feel like as a team we're building that energy and we're here every day.

"We're not missing days. You can see this year's team is way different from last year's team."

One year after rushing for the sixth-most yards in the NFL in 2023, the Dolphins ranked 21st in rushing last season. Achane led the team with 907 rushing yards, but his efficiency dropped from 7.8 yards per carry as a rookie in 2023 to 4.5 last season -- granted, with 100 more carries. The Dolphins ranked 27th in the league with 2.1 yards per rush on third and short last season, and ranked dead last with 2.8 yards per rush on inside zone plays.

While veteran running back Raheem Mostert has previously been used in short-yardage situations, his opportunities dwindled after losing two critical fumbles in losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills, leaving the 5-foot-9, 190-pound Achane as Miami's de facto short-yardage back.

The Dolphins addressed that issue by signing Alexander Mattison (5-11, 220) in free agency and drafting Ollie Gordon II (6-1, 226) in the sixth round. Achane said there haven't been discussions about short-yardage roles, but he praised the diversity in the team's running backs room.

"It's always good when you have a lot of backs and we're all good at different areas," he said. "Everybody is better at something than somebody else and for us to have all of us dudes that can go out there and perform, I feel like that's good to have in the room."

Gordon was brought in to add physicality to Miami's backfield. William Purnell-Imagn Images

Achane said the rookie Gordon has picked up Miami's playbook quickly in their limited practice time together -- at least, faster than Achane did during his rookie offseason.

If the former Doak Walker award winner can help establish a physical run game, it could allow the Dolphins to preserve Achane's reps and focus on getting him into space as a runner or receiver; he led all NFL running backs in receiving yards and catches last season.

During rookie camp and OTAs, Gordon said he's more focused on grasping the playbook than he is on his role, but his mentality with the ball in his hands is one Miami should benefit from.

"Honestly, my mindset is me versus you, and I'm banking on me every time," he said. "I can't sit here and lie to you; I'm banking on me every time when I'm in there on one-on-one's. So that's my mindset -- it's either you're going to get out of my way, or I'm going to run through you."

The blame for Miami's poor rushing performance last season goes beyond its running backs room; the Dolphins ranked 18th in yards before contact last season and 26th in run block win rate. Injuries to Austin Jackson, Terron Armstead and Isaiah Wynn hurt their offensive line's continuity, while inconsistent play from Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg limited their production.

The Dolphins signed James Daniels and drafted Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round this offseason to shore up their two guard spots.

The former Arizona product Savaiinaea was met with excitement by his new teammates.

"Buddy is special ... he's a big dude, but he's big dude that can move," Dolphins center Aaron Brewer said. "I'm excited, but as soon as he got drafted, I reached out to him, talked to him and let him know I'm excited to work with him. As soon as he gets here, I'm just trying to get him that mentality and get him to the standard ASAP, because the future is going to be so bright for him."