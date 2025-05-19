Trevor Lawrence has a lot of praise for what he's seen so far from Travis Hunter. (0:23)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Add quarterback Trevor Lawrence to the list of people excited about the potential impact that rookie receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter will have on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Especially for an offense that produced only 17.9 points per game in 2024.

"Ball skills, running after the catch, he's very explosive," Lawrence said Monday after the Jaguars' first organized team activity. "Just didn't realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He's impressive to watch and we've gotten to connect a couple times.

"It's only going to keep getting better and better. We've only worked together for a couple days now, so we got some time to really dial in on the details."

Rookie Travis Hunter impressed Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the first day of OTAs on Monday. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

One of the first things Lawrence said he noticed about Hunter is his nonstop motor.

"He's got a lot of juice," Lawrence said. "He can run all day. A lot of energy. I love it. Always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. High motor, can just go.

"It's like a kid [who] just runs around all day. He doesn't get tired it seems like."

Hunter has spent the majority of his time working with the offense, though he had been participating in defensive meetings during rookie minicamp. He also spent some time working at cornerback last week, which was the final part of Phase 2 of the offseason conditioning program.

On Monday, he exclusively worked at receiver during the one OTA this week that's open to the media. He was the intended target on one of Lawrence's two interceptions, the result of a throw that sailed high. The two also hooked up multiple times in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11.

It'll take some time to get everyone comfortable in head coach Liam Coen's offense, but Lawrence said Hunter is making progress. Lawrence also added that he likes the thoroughness of the new system.

"It has a lot of answers," Lawrence said. "It's great. I mean it puts a lot on the players. You have to know your stuff, but it gives you all the answers. You don't feel like you're stuck in a play that's not set up for success. It gives us a lot of answers and we change the presentation a lot, make a lot of things look the same.

"[There are] a lot of things that I like about it and it's definitely unlike any system that I've learned before."