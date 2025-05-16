Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL draft's running back class was really good. Some analysts predicted we might see as many as 30 drafted for the first time since 2011. Twenty-five ended up being the final tally, the most since 25 also went in 2019.

All six backs selected during the first three rounds are likely to make a substantial impact in 2025, while several mid-to-late-round picks are well positioned to make some noise in specific roles. So as NFL teams construct their depth charts for this season, I separated the 25 drafted RBs into six tiers based on projected rookie-season roles. That includes the every-down backs, the change-of-pace playmakers and the developmental backups. I rolled in stat projections for each ball carrier with my analysis, too.

Obviously, Ashton Jeanty -- the Raiders' No. 6 overall pick -- lands in the top tier, but how does the rest of the RB class stack up? (Note: Players are listed by projected rushing yards within each tier.)

Jump to a tier:

Clear featured backs | Lead backs

Committee backs | Wild cards

Situational backups | Depth backs

Clear featured backs

2025 projection: 244 carries, 1,120 yards, 7 TDs; 54 receptions, 415 yards, 2 TDs

Drafted: Round 1, No. 6

Jeanty is set up for featured back duties in the pros following a dominant tenure at Boise State. He ran for 2,601 yards and 29 TDs last season, and he forced an FBS-high 126 missed tackles. And incredibly, he ranked first in this running back class in yards after contact both last season (1,733, greater than any other back's total rushing yards) and over the course of his entire collegiate career (3,227).

With Raheem Mostert and Sincere McCormick among his top "competition" for carries, Jeanty is well-positioned for the bulk of the touches in new coordinator Chip Kelly's offense. When Kelly coached the Eagles from 2013-15, they led the NFL in carries each season. Jeanty's elite playmaking ability and three-down skill set give him the upside to be the next elite NFL running back.

Lead backs

2025 projection: 215 carries, 961 yards, 9 TDs; 39 receptions, 282 yards, 2 TDs

Drafted: Round 1, No. 22

Hampton is a big, tough back whose career 3.9 yards after contact per rush ranks fourth in this class. He's more downhill than he is agile, but he impressed in all the workouts at the combine. Hampton is a capable pass catcher and should find his way to a three-down role in the pros. He'll defer some carries to Najee Harris, and targets may be limited in the Jim Harbaugh/Greg Roman scheme, but there will be enough volume to allow for high-end production.

2025 projection: 211 carries, 922 yards, 6 TDs; 40 receptions, 285 yards, 1 TD

Drafted: Round 2, No. 36

Like Hampton, Judkins is a big, tough runner who tested well at the combine. He led the position group in the broad jump (11-foot), while running a 4.48-second 40-yard dash. The Browns should keep him busy near the goal line, as he had 16-plus touchdowns in all three seasons at Ohio State. He can catch the ball a bit, but he wasn't overly impressive in that area at Ole Miss or OSU.

Judkins will likely step in as Cleveland's lead back, though he might lose some touches to Jerome Ford and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson.

2025 projection: 189 carries, 841 yards, 5 TDs; 46 receptions, 357 yards, 2 TDs

Drafted: Round 2, No. 60

Harvey is on the smaller side (5-foot-8, 205 pounds), but he was productive in college. He ran for 10-plus yards on a class-best 23% of his carries in 2024. Size and age (24) concerns aside, he had the fourth-fastest 40 at the combine out of all RBs (4.40) and landed in a great spot. His top competition in Denver is Jaleel McLaughlin, who is also undersized at 5-foot-7. Harvey is all but locked in as the lead back in a Sean Payton offense that likes to lean on running backs in the passing game.

Committee backs

2025 projection: 222 carries, 947 yards, 7 TDs; 29 receptions, 216 yards, 1 TD

Drafted: Round 3, No. 83

The de facto Najee Harris replacement in the run-heavy Pittsburgh offense, Johnson isn't super fast (4.57 in the 40) or quick (1.62 in the 10-yard split). That limited his output at Iowa, as only 34% of his runs went for 5 or more yards. But he is one of the biggest backs in this class at 6-foot-1, 224 pounds.

Johnson is seemingly a capable receiver, yet he was only targeted 38 times in college and needs work as a pass blocker. Don't be surprised if he's limited in that department, especially since Jaylen Warren is positioned to handle about a third of the carries and most of the passing-down work.

play 0:59 Kaleb Johnson's NFL draft profile Check out stats from Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

2025 projection: 174 carries, 775 yards, 5 TDs; 35 receptions, 267 yards, 2 TDs

Drafted: Round 2, No. 38

The Ohio State product paced this rookie RB class with a 7.1 yards per carry last season and was effective as both a rusher and receiver throughout his collegiate tenure. His 5-foot-10, 202-pound size could limit his carry total a bit in the pros, but he impressed at the combine, and his elite pass-blocking skills and three-down ability make him a terrific fit in the modern NFL.

Henderson will begin the season sharing carries with Rhamondre Stevenson, though it's possible the rookie quickly takes over as the Patriots' lead back. Stevenson was demoted for portions of last season due to fumbling issues.

2025 projection: 160 carries, 691 yards, 4 TDs; 29 receptions, 213 yards, 1 TD

Drafted: Round 4, No. 105

He's one of the oldest RBs in this class at 23, but that's not enough to offset his elite efficiency during two seasons at Arizona State. Skattebo's 110 forced missed tackles were second to Jeanty in the FBS last season, and his 15% target share and 11.1 yards per target were the draft class's best in the pass game.

Skattebo is not super fast, but his size (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) and three-down skill set supplies him with a solid long-term outlook. However, his short-term numbers will likely be limited because 2024 fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. had a breakout 2024 season.

Wild cards

2025 projection: 107 carries, 446 yards, 3 TDs; 16 receptions, 111 yards, 0 TDs

Drafted: Round 5, No. 149

Blue's workload was limited in a crowded Texas running back room (214 carries in three seasons), but he was an effective rusher -- his 3.8 career yards after contact per rush is fifth best in this class -- and showed receiving chops with 42 receptions in 2024. He's a bit on the small size at 196 pounds and has had issues with holding onto the ball. However, the speed is there; he ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.

Blue will begin his career behind newly acquired veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, but neither have played well in recent seasons, so this depth chart is wide open. The lead back role in Dallas is there for the taking.

2025 projection: 84 carries, 363 yards, 2 TDs; 15 receptions, 108 yards, 1 TD

Drafted: Round 4, No. 104

Tuten struggled with negative-yardage runs (22% of his carries) and fumbles (class-high 2.5% rate) during his 24 games at Virginia Tech, but his efficiency was otherwise really good. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry last season, including 3.8 after contact per rush.

More importantly, Tuten dominated at the combine with RB-best marks in the 40-yard dash (4.32) and vertical jump (40½ inches). He is blazing fast with three-down upside, though his Year 1 opportunities are unclear with Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby on the depth chart. That could lead to a limited early-season role, but the uncertainty also allows him a chance to eventually steal starting duties.

Situational backs and backups

2025 projection: 105 carries, 457 yards, 3 TDs; 21 receptions, 157 yards, 1 TD

Drafted: Round 4, No. 116

Marks was a pass-catching star in college, posting 1,546 receiving yards on 317 targets over five seasons -- more than doubling the next-closest back in routes, targets and catches. On the other hand, he averaged south of 5.0 yards per carry over five seasons, and his career 2.4 yards after contact per carry is easily the worst in this class. Marks also underwhelmed across the board at the combine, including a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash. The 24-year-old will compete with Dare Ogunbowale and Dameon Pierce for No. 2 duties behind Joe Mixon in Houston.

2025 projection: 62 carries, 265 yards, 1 TD; 9 receptions, 60 yards, 0 TDs

Drafted: Round 4, No. 126

Sampson is one of the smallest and youngest RBs in this class at 5-foot-8 and 20 years old. He ran for 5.9 yards per carry over his three-season career but wasn't used much in the pass game (1.5 targets per game). Sampson's outlook is less than ideal, as second-rounder Judkins is likely the team's short- and long-term lead back. Jerome Ford is possibly a factor in 2025, as well.

2025 projection: 48 carries, 201 yards, 2 TDs; 7 receptions, 49 yards, 0 TDs

Drafted: Round 5, No. 151

Giddens has a solid frame and showed off his athleticism at the combine, with the second-best vertical (39½ inches) and broad jump (10-foot-10) among RBs. He was solid in terms of his efficiency as a collegiate rusher, but he struggled with drops and might max out as an early-down option. Behind feature back Jonathan Taylor, Giddens will battle Tyler Goodson for primary backup duties.

play 0:55 DJ Giddens' NFL draft profile Check out some stats and info from draft prospect DJ Giddens of Kansas State.

Developmental and depth players

2025 projection: 50 carries, 220 yards, 1 TD; 10 receptions, 74 yards, 0 TDs

Drafted: Round 4, No. 114

Travis Etienne Jr.'s brother was effective as both a rusher and receiver during his three college seasons at Florida and Georgia. His three-down skill set should translate to the NFL, but his 5-foot-8 size could limit his ceiling. He is also one of the youngest backs in this class -- he turns 21 in July.

Carolina's backfield is also suddenly crowded after signing Rico Dowdle in free agency. Etienne will spend his rookie campaign developing behind lead back Chuba Hubbard and Dowdle, eventually battling Jonathon Brooks for work in 2026 once he is back from his second ACL tear.

2025 projection: 38 carries, 164 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 30 yards, 0 TDs

Drafted: Round 4, No. 117

Hunter ranked in the top 11 in the FBS in both yards after contact per carry (4.1) and forced missed tackles (65) last season. He didn't stand out as a receiver, though, so he could be limited to a two-down (and returner) role in the pros. Hunter will open his career behind feature back Kyren Williams, battling second-year man Blake Corum for primary backup duties.

2025 projection: 24 carries, 99 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 14 yards, 0 TDs

Drafted: Round 6, No. 184

Neal isn't super fast (4.58 in the 40), but he has decent 5-foot-11, 215-pound size and was a solid producer in four seasons at Kansas. That tenure included 760 carries (second most in this class) and solid receiving efficiency on 102 targets. Neal is a long shot as a sixth-round flier, but the Saints' backup situation seems wide open behind 30-year-old Alvin Kamara. If Neal can overtake Kendre Miller and Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the No. 2 job, he could land a bigger role than expected.

play 0:43 Devin Neal's NFL draft profile Check out some stats and info from Kansas' Devin Neal.

2025 projection: 20 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 13 yards, 0 TDs

Drafted: Round 7, No. 233

Monangai is only 5-foot-8 and didn't show well at the combine. In Rutgers' middling offense, his 1.5 yards before contact per run over 47 games was the lowest in the class -- but his average yards after contact (3.3) was solid. He managed more than 1,200 rushing yards in each of his final two college seasons. Monangai will open his career behind D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson and perhaps also Travis Homer.

2025 projection: 12 carries, 51 yards, 0 TDs; 2 receptions, 15 yards, 0 TDs

Drafted: Round 5, No. 147

San Francisco's RB room looks a lot different from last season, as Jordan Mason was traded away and Elijah Mitchell signed with the Chiefs. James should make the 53-man roster, but he's likely to work behind Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo and perhaps Patrick Taylor Jr. James' collegiate efficiency was all over the map. His career 3.0 yards after contact per carry was below average, but he also had class-best 11% negative run and 49% 5-plus-yard run rates. James is limited as a receiver and underwhelmed at the combine.

2025 projection: 10 carries, 40 yards, 0 TDs; 2 receptions, 15 yards, 0 TDs

Drafted: Round 6, No. 193

Brooks soaked up 879 carries throughout five collegiate seasons, which is the most in this class. He ran for 1,500-plus yards in both 2023 and 2024 at Texas Tech, while catching at least 27 passes each of the past three seasons. He's strong and quick with decent 5-foot-10, 230-pound size. Brooks figures to begin his career buried behind Chase Brown, Zack Moss and Samaje Perine in the Bengals' rotation.

2025 projection: 8 carries, 34 yards, 0 TDs; 0 receptions, 0 yards, 0 TDs

Drafted: Round 7, No. 245

After four seasons at Alabama State, Croskey-Merritt had his breakout season at New Mexico in 2023 before appearing in only one game in 2024 for Arizona. His elite 2023 efficiency (8.2 yards per carry) is notable, but he's an older developmental back at 24. With Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler leading the depth chart, and Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. being in the mix, Croskey-Merritt is not a lock to make Washington's 53-man roster.

2025 projection: 8 carries, 33 yards, 0 TDs; 2 receptions, 14 yards, 0 TDs

Drafted: Round 7, No. 223

The Miami product is a big power back, and his 4.5 yards after contact per carry last season trailed only Jeanty. He just might not do much as a receiver in the pros. Martinez will begin his career behind Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet and maybe even Kenny McIntosh in Seattle.

Breaking News from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

2025 projection: 8 carries, 32 yards, 0 TDs; 2 receptions, 15 yards, 0 TDs

Drafted: Round 6, No. 179

Gordon had a rough 2024 in tough circumstances (just 4.6 yards per carry), but he was much better as a rusher and receiver during a productive 2023 campaign (6.1 per carry). He's not super fast or dynamic, yet he's a solid producer and is one of the biggest backs in the class (6-foot-1 and 227 pounds, including an 80-inch wingspan). Gordon will battle Jaylen Wright and Alexander Mattison for No. 2 duties behind De'Von Achane. He's a name to watch but probably still a long shot for real production in 2025.

2025 projection: 8 carries, 32 yards, 0 TDs; 2 receptions, 14 yards, 0 TDs

Drafted: Round 6, No. 188

A converted linebacker, Mullings is a big back at 6-foot-2 and 226 pounds. He didn't get much run at Michigan (235 carries in three seasons) and was a complete nonfactor as a receiver with only 14 career targets. In Tennessee, he will compete with Julius Chestnut for a depth role since the lead backs are set with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.

2025 projection: 7 carries, 30 yards, 0 TDs; 2 receptions, 15 yards, 0 TDs

Drafted: Round 7, No. 228

Smith is one of the smallest rookie RBs at 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds. He ran a solid 4.39-second 40 at the combine, but he performed poorly in the vertical (32½ inches, second last at the position) and broad jump (9-foot-9, tied for last). A converted WR, Smith is elusive but has room to grow at the position. He played only one season at running back after transferring from Miami to SMU.

Behind Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell, Smith might start 2025 as a kick returner/reserve.

2025 projection: None

Drafted: Round 7, No. 236

Allen's rushing efficiency at Syracuse is concerning (class-low 4.5 yards per carry last season), but he is a proven receiving threat with a class-high 64 receptions on 83 targets in 2024. Allen will try to carve out a third-down role in the pros, though it may take a while. As mentioned earlier, Jacksonville drafted Tuten in Round 4 to slot in alongside Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby.

2025 projection: None

Drafted: Round 7, No. 239

Mafah is one of the biggest backs in this class at 6-foot-1, 234 pounds. He's not particularly fast, and his collegiate efficiency was underwhelming. The Dallas RB situation is seemingly wide open, but Blue, Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders all stand in the way to a sizable role.