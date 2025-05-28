Ryan Clark explains how the Giants should navigate their QB situation with Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Russell Wilson is the New York Giants' clear-cut starting quarterback at organized team activities. That was apparent by the distribution of reps at Wednesday's practice, the first such workout open to the media this year. Wilson took most of the first-team snaps, with rookie Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston also sneaking in a few. Tommy DeVito fit in for four third-team reps throughout the practice.

Dart, a first-round pick last month, also worked mostly with the third-team offense. He took three reps with the starters during red zone drills -- throwing a touchdown, running for another and tossing an interception on the final play of practice.

The Giants began OTAs and Phase 3 of the offseason program on Tuesday. This was their first opportunity to take the field for live 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills without contact. OTA No. 2 on Wednesday was the first look at how the Giants will distribute practice snaps with Wilson, Winston, Dart and DeVito in a crowded quarterback room.

"They'll all get reps," coach Brian Daboll said of the plan this spring.

He later added: "We have a detailed plan of how we're going to handle the quarterbacks."

It began with Wilson working with the first-team offense, much like he has from the start of the spring. Winston was second in line followed by Dart and then DeVito.

Wilson was signed by the Giants as a free agent this offseason with the intention that he would be the starter. His one-year deal includes a long list of incentives contingent on how much and how well he plays.

But that was before the Giants drafted Dart with the 25th overall pick out of Ole Miss. Winston and DeVito have also started games in the NFL.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks on as quarterback Russell Wilson throws during the team's OTA practice on Wednesday. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Wilson, 36, started practice slowly with three straight incompletions and a run for minimal to no gain. He looked more comfortable in the new offense as the afternoon progressed and later hit wide receiver Darius Slayton with a perfectly feathered pass over a defender in the back left corner of the end zone.

It's all part of the progression. Wilson, along with Winston and Dart, are learning a new offense under Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. DeVito is the only returning quarterback for the Giants, who had Daniel Jones and Drew Lock at the top pf the depth chart at this time last year.

Now it's Wilson who has top billing with the offense considering his extensive resume and 13 seasons as a starter. He's started all 199 games in his NFL career.

"Russ has been there, done that. Been in the league a long time. Competed at a high level - 10 Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl, been to two. Lot of experience," offensive lineman Greg Van Roten said. "He's just been a really good voice to have in the offensive room as far as the little things. ... No stone goes unturned with him."

There is a lot of work to be done. Wilson and Winston were added to add instant respectability to an offense that finished 31st last season at just 16.1 points per game. Dart was brought in as the quarterback of the future.

One key offensive player who is not practicing during in OTAs, star wide receiver Malik Nabers, who is dealing with a toe injury.

Daboll said Wednesday the team is simply being cautious with Nabers, who has had an issue with the toe since his college days at LSU.

"Nothing serious, but we're being smart with him in terms of the rehab part of it. So that's where we're at," Daboll said.

While the nature of the injury was not disclosed, Daboll did say Nabers didn't need any procedures on his toe during the offseason.

"Our doctors, our trainers, if you will, have a plan to kind of move him along and he's been doing a good job with that."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.