Open Extended Reactions

Derek Carr knew he was in a predicament regarding his shoulder injury and NFL future but said he ultimately decided to retire because he didn't want to "just take" money from the New Orleans Saints.

Carr announced his retirement May 10, with the Saints saying the quarterback had a labral tear and "significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff." Surgery was considered an option, as was trying to play through the injury, but Carr told Front Office Sports that he ultimately didn't feel right with either possibility.

"That part was tough because I didn't want to have surgery and just sit there and -- it sounds crazy but -- just take the Saints' money," Carr told Front Office Sports for a story published Wednesday.

"I wouldn't have been able to play if I had the surgery," Carr added. "And then if I tried to play with it, I wasn't near 100%, and so that doesn't help them either. I just felt like it was the right thing to do for myself and for the team."

Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints in 2023. He forfeited his $30 million base salary for the 2025 season due to his retirement, although he did get to keep a $10 million roster bonus for 2025.

With Carr retired, the Saints are now holding a quarterback competition among second-round pick Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. The Saints had known about Carr's injury since March and went through the draft process awaiting clarity on his future.

"He did everything he could," Saints coach Kellen Moore said of Carr last month. "As he's gone through this, he's communicated extremely well. He's worked really hard to put himself in position, and ultimately this was the outcome."

Now that he is in his post-playing career, Carr said he is open to the idea of getting into broadcasting, most likely at the college level. He also said coaching could be a possibility.

But for now, Carr said he is enjoying being away from football and spending time with his family.

"My agent literally texted me a few days ago and he said, 'Hey, just checking it in. How's everything? You still feel comfortable with the decision?' And I sent him a picture of me on the beach with my two kids playing. And I said, 'This beats an OTA any day.' And he said, 'Yeah, I thought so,'" Carr told Front Office Sports. "So I'm doing great and have thoroughly enjoyed being home."

Information from ESPN's Katherine Terrell was used in this report.