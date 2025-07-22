Open Extended Reactions

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Tennessee Titans' camp is taking place in Nashville, and Titans reporter Turron Davenport has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. Will the Titans seek help at cornerback with one of their starters going to the PUP list? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on Aug. 7.

Camp updates for all 32 teams

Latest news from Titans camp

Tuesday, July 22

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said center Lloyd Cushenberry III (Achilles) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee/quad) will start camp on PUP. The quad injury Sneed suffered last season is no longer an issue, but a new one has emerged. Borgonzi added that Sneed had a "cleanup" procedure on his knee that "set him back a bit," but he's optimistic about his return. "He's making progress," Borgonzi said. "He's been here during the summer working hard and is heading in the right direction." The Titans could look to add depth at cornerback among other positions. Both Sneed and Cushenberry will be week-to-week, according to Borgonzi. Wide receiver Treylon Burks (ACL) is cleared to take part in all of practice. Brogonzi said he's proud of the way Burks has worked to get into playing shape. The same can be said of safety Kevin Winston Jr. (ACL), who was selected in the third round.