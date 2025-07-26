Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick discuss why Cam Ward's success in the NFL depends on his ability to play on schedule for the Titans. (2:05)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.-- Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a fractured collarbone during their open practice at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, a source confirmed to ESPN. The injury happened as Burks made a diving one-handed catch during team period of practice.

Burks managed to chase down a deep pass from quarterback Cameron Ward along the sideline and caught it with one hand before falling to the ground. His shoulder crashed into the field first as he tried to keep the ball from coming out after contact with the ground.

Titans coach Brian Callahan released the following statement immediately after practice: "Treylon Burks is being evaluated right now for a shoulder injury and we'll have an update on his status at the appropriate time."

The extent of Burks' injury was first reported by the NFL Network.

With Burks out for the foreseeable future, the Titans are signing former Raiders WR Ramel Keyton, his agent Zac Hiller of LAA told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Keyton appeared in eight games for Las Vegas last season, logging just one reception on the year.

Burks reported to training camp in good shape and made a solid first impression on new general manager Mike Borgonzi. The fourth-year wideout tore an ACL during practice last October and was lost for the year. The ACL injury kept Burks from fully participating in OTAs and minicamp. But he was excited to return to the field when training camp started last week.

"The last three years, my injuries limited me from being who I really am," Burks said after Day 1 of training camp. "I feel like I'm in a good place, man. God has brought me from the lowest to the highest and highest to the lowest. I'm blessed for that."

The Titans selected Burks with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft. Through three seasons, Burks has caught 53 passes for 699 yards and a touchdown in 27 games. The Titans did not pick up Burks' fifth-year option for next season.