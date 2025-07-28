Harry Douglas breaks down why he's taking the Patriots over the Jets to make a run in the AFC East in the 2025 NFL season. (1:21)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is back from his toe injury. Well, not entirely.

On Monday, Fields participated in team drills for the first time since dislocating a toe on his right foot last Thursday, but it wasn't a full Fields performance, according to coach Aaron Glenn.

"He was limited, but he was limited the way we wanted him to be limited," Glenn said, declining to elaborate.

Glenn probably was alluding to play selection. Fields operated from a stationary pocket and delivered the ball quickly, reducing the possibility of aggravating his injury. There were no dynamic scrambles, and he mostly stayed out of harm's way. The last thing the Jets want is a repeat of last week, when the toe was stepped on by an offensive lineman.

"He made good throws out there," Glenn said. "When Justin gets on the field, we're going to let him be who he is.

"There are some things he did today that I was very pleased with, but there's also some things he's got to get better at, too. He knows that. Every day I just look forward to him maturing and getting better."

Fields is ramping up gradually. He missed one full practice, then was limited to 7-on-7 work Saturday. There was no practice Sunday. On Monday, he did 7-on-7, plus 10 reps in the 11-on-11 period. He didn't sit out any reps with the starters. Backup Tyrod Taylor was back to the second team.

In team drills, Fields completed six of seven passes, the first of which was batted down at the line of scrimmage by defensive tackle Byron Cowart. Fields connected with rookie tight end Mason Taylor on an intermediate pass off play-action; everything else was quick and short.

The Jets have conducted five practices; Fields has completed two as a full participant. The team still has six weeks before the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, so there's no sense of urgency.

At the same time, Fields needs the work. This is his fourth offensive system in five years, and he hasn't played a lot of football over the past 10 months. He started the first six games for the Steelers in 2024, then spent the last 11 on the bench.

The Jets have made it clear that Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract, is their QB1. So, their season hinges on his ability to revive his career after four lackluster seasons -- three with the Chicago Bears, one with the Steelers.

Wide receiver Tyler Johnson said it was "a blessing" to have Fields back in the huddle.

"He's willing to learn, day in and day out," Johnson said. "He's a young guy, and he just brings it. You could just see it, the way he approaches practice and meetings. I'm very excited to see and be a part of what he's doing this year."