SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign general manager John Schneider to a multiyear extension, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Schneider, who also holds the title of president of football operations, was under contract through the 2027 draft as part of the extension he signed following the 2020 season.

Since arriving in Seattle in 2010 along with then-coach Pete Carroll, Schneider has overseen the most successful stretch in franchise history. In that span, the Seahawks have made 10 playoff appearances, with two trips to the Super Bowl and one championship. Their .605 regular-season winning percentage since 2010 is the sixth best in the NFL.

Schneider, 54, added the title of president of football operations, giving him final say over personnel matters, in January 2024 after Carroll was ousted. He led the search to replace Carroll, which resulted in the hiring of Mike Macdonald.

