Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Seattle Seahawks' camp is taking place in Renton, Washington, and Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Seahawks camp. We will file often with updates. What will Sam Darnold look like in Year 1 in Seattle? Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on Aug. 7.

Latest news from Seahawks camp

Wednesday, July 23

The Seahawks signed DeMarcus Lawrence in March to bolster their rotation of edge defenders, and with Uchenna Nwosu's availability for the start of the season in question, they might have to lean heavily on the former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl end.

After the first practice of training camp Wednesday, coach Mike Macdonald said Nwosu (knee) may not be ready by Week 1. He also lauded Lawrence, 33, for how he practices, even as he enters his 12th season, echoing earlier praise from Leonard Williams.

"He's like the best drill player I've ever seen in my life," Macdonald said. "You could ask him to do any drill known to mankind, and just the trust he has in why you're doing it, it is 1,000% every rep, the intent of what he's trying to create -- that's the standard that he's setting for our front. So the guys don't have a choice but to fall in line. It's just exciting to see him out there working.

"You know what he can do on the field. The tape speaks for itself. But you understand how it comes to life based on how he works."

Mike Macdonald loves the intent with which DeMarcus Lawrence practices, even in Year 12.



