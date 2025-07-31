Peter Schrager makes a case that Sam Darnold could surprise a lot of people again this season with the Seattle Seahawks. (1:07)

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks standout left tackle Charles Cross underwent finger surgery Wednesday but is expected to be ready by the season opener, coach Mike Macdonald said Thursday.

Cross dislocated a finger on his right hand and had been attempting to play through the injury, practicing with his pinkie and ring finger wrapped together.

But after his finger became dislocated again, he opted for surgery, a source said, with the expectation that he'll be ready by the team's Sept. 7 opener.

Cross has been the Seahawks' starting left tackle since they drafted him ninth overall in 2022. The team picked up his fifth-year option in the spring. He told reporters Tuesday that his agents and the Seahawks have yet to have any discussions about a contract extension.

Josh Jones, signed in free agency to serve as Seattle's swing tackle, has been filling in for Cross with the Seahawks' No. 1 offense over the last two days.