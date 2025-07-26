RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in practice Saturday pending further testing, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McIntosh went down in obvious pain during a special teams period early in practice. His reaction gave the impression that he might have suffered a serious leg injury, as did the fact that he couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field by Seahawks staffers on either side of him.

McIntosh, a seventh-round pick in 2023, has been vying to again fill the No. 3 running back role behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. The Seahawks drafted Damien Martinez in the seventh round to also compete for that job. George Holani and undrafted rookie Jacardia Wright round out their backfield depth.

McIntosh's absence could also impact the Seahawks' special teams, as he was a candidate to serve as one of their kickoff returners. He posted a 25.5-yard average on six returns last season while carrying 31 times for 172 yards.