The sexual assault case against former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond has been no-billed and he faces no further criminal charges, Collin County (Texas) District Attorney Greg Willis said Thursday.

"After reviewing all the evidence presented, a Collin County grand jury returned a 'no bill' in the sexual assault charge involving Isaiah Bond, meaning no indictment will be issued," Willis said in a statement. "This concludes the criminal proceedings in this matter."

Shortly after news of the case being closed broke, Bond posted a statement on Instagram indicating he plans to sign with the Cleveland Browns.

Bond thanked the Browns "for believing in me" and said he was "grateful for the decision of the prosecutor and the courts not to pursue charges."

He added: "I'm determined to prove the Browns organization and everyone who believes in me right for putting their trust in me."

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, however, that no deal between Bond and the Browns has been finalized.

Bond was arrested in April on an outstanding sexual assault warrant and was released from the Collin County jail after posting bail of $25,000. After he was released from jail, Bond went on social media and said the accusation against him was "patently false."

He subsequently sued the woman who accused him, with his lawyers saying the sexual encounter was consensual. The lawsuit, which included a defamation claim, was dismissed with prejudice last month by the U.S. District Court in North Texas.

Bond was a highly touted prospect entering this year's NFL draft but proceeded to go undrafted following his arrest.

In his lone season at Texas in 2024, Bond caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns. He spent his first two seasons at Alabama, catching 65 passes for 888 yards and five touchdowns.