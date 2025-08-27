Open Extended Reactions

All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton and the Baltimore Ravens have reached agreement on a four-year, $100.4 million extension that is the largest deal for a safety in NFL history, his agents, Kyle McCarthy and Brian Murphy of Athletes First, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

The deal includes $82 million guaranteed, surpassing the previous record of $45 million for a safety. The $25.1 million average annual value on the deal also pushes Hamilton past the Detroit Lions' Kerby Joseph ($21.25 million) for tops in the NFL.

The extension ties Hamilton to Baltimore through the 2030 season.

Hamilton, 24, has been named to an All-Pro team and the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons. The 2022 first-round pick has totaled five interceptions over the past two seasons while forcing three fumbles and recovering one.