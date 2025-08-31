Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Cowboys and cornerback DaRon Bland have agreed to a four-year extension worth $92 million, a source told ESPN.

The Cowboys were in discussions with Bland before the Micah Parsons trade, the source told ESPN.

Bland, 26, was named a first-team All-Pro in 2023 when he led the NFL with nine interceptions and set an NFL record for most returns for a touchdown in a season with five.

He has 14 interceptions in three seasons with the Cowboys since they selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 draft.

He is the second member of the Cowboys' 2022 draft class to receive an extension this year, joining tight end Jake Ferguson, who signed a four-year, $52 million deal in July.