The New York Giants have a package of plays designed for Jaxson Dart in the event that the rookie quarterback plays in Sunday's season opener against the Washington Commanders, a source confirmed to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Dart will be the Giants' backup behind Russell Wilson while veteran Jameis Winston will be listed as the emergency third-string quarterback, the source confirmed to Graziano.

Giants coach Brian Daboll did not officially announce last week whether Dart or Winston would back up Wilson, telling reporters that New York would "have that out there on Sunday."

Dart, however, was listed ahead of Winston when the Giants released their unofficial first depth chart of the regular season Monday.

Dart worked as the Giants No. 2 QB throughout the week, multiple sources told ESPN's Jordan Raanan, and has quickly earned the trust of his teammates and coaches this spring and summer.

"He's just had command of the offense when he's in there," wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson said last week. "The coaches have trust in him, know what he does well and what he likes."

Dart had been planning all week for some kind of involvement against the Commanders. His father was planning on attending his potential NFL debut Sunday on the road at Washington.

The Giants took Dart, 22, with the 25th overall pick in this year's draft after trading back into the first round to select the former Ole Miss star.

Dart took the majority of second-team reps throughout the summer and impressed during preseason games, completing with 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions while also rushing for a touchdown.

Daboll declared the 36-year-old Wilson would be the Giants' starter at the beginning of training camp in July. The 10-time Pro Bowler quickly established himself as a leader in New York's quarterback room after signing a one-year deal with the Giants in March.

