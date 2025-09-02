Dan Graziano joins "Get Up" to explain why Brian Daboll's future with the Giants is tied to Jaxson Dart's success. (1:04)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants have listed rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart as their No. 2 quarterback behind Russell Wilson on their unofficial first depth chart of the regular season.

Dart is listed ahead of veteran Jameis Winston, who was the No. 2 on the unofficial depth chart throughout the preseason, when Dart was third. But Dart has taken the large majority of second-team reps throughout the summer and worked with the second-team offense in the preseason.

Still, coach Brian Daboll would not reveal who would be his backup quarterback Sunday when the Giants open their season on the road against the division-rival Washington Commanders.

"Any roster decisions based on who's going to be in the backup or who this player is going to be, we'll have that out there on Sunday," Daboll said during a Zoom call with reporters Monday.

The Giants players had the day off Tuesday.

Dart, 22, was the 25th overall pick in this year's draft out of Ole Miss. The Giants traded back into the first round to take the young quarterback.

The move seemed to be validated by how Dart performed this summer. He continuously improved throughout training camp and had a strong preseason, finishing with 32-of-47 passing for 372 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Dart also rushed for a touchdown.