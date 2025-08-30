Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL season starts in just a few days, and with it comes a slew of rookie debuts.

Quarterback Cam Ward is confirmed as the Week 1 starter in Tennessee, while Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough wait in the wings in New York and New Orleans, respectively. Star rookie running backs like Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton and TreVeyon Henderson are poised to make big splashes. And on the other side of the ball, defenders like Abdul Carter and Jahdae Barron will line up against veteran stars after much-hyped preseasons.

Here's our guide to everything you need to know about the 2025 rookie class. NFL draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid start by naming early Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year contenders (including their ESPN BET odds to win). Then Miller picks five under-the-radar players to watch, and Reid sizes up the top QBs. NFL analyst Matt Bowen lists 10 players who are likely to dominate in fantasy, and fantasy analyst Mike Clay caps it off with his projected rookie stat leaders.

Reid's top Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates

After a historic career at Boise State, Jeanty enters the season as the catalyst for the Raiders' rushing attack. With a lack of pass-catching options for veteran quarterback Geno Smith outside of tight end Brock Bowers and receivers Amari Cooper and Jakobi Meyers (who just requested a trade), Jeanty could quickly become a top-ranked rusher and frequent option as a receiver out of the backfield. He finished his three-year career at Boise State with 80 catches for 862 yards and six touchdowns, so he should have an impact there.

Ward has an exciting playing style that includes a quick release and great accuracy to all three levels of the field. For a Titans team that has been searching for a franchise QB, he brings plenty of promise. In his final collegiate season, Ward helped lead Miami to its first 10-win season since 2017, throwing for 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions. He is the clear starter for the Titans, with Will Levis out for the season with a shoulder injury. That means Ward should be able to roll through ups and downs on his way to OROY-level numbers.

We got a brief glimpse of Hunter's two-way potential in his lone preseason appearance against the Steelers, as he played 10 snaps on offense and another eight on defense. It appears Jacksonville will feature him on both sides of the ball, though the awards odds seem to favor more of an offensive impact from him. Alongside Brian Thomas Jr., Hunter could be part of a formidable duo for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Hampton's bruising running style fits perfectly in offensive coordinator Greg Roman's scheme. With a combination of downhill running and the ability to consistently break tackles, Hampton could quickly become the top option in the Chargers' rushing attack. He'll likely split carries with Najee Harris early this season, but Harris' Week 1 status is still unknown after he sustained an eye injury in a Fourth of July fireworks mishap.

The Panthers were aggressive in finding a true WR1 for quarterback Bryce Young. McMillan is a big-bodied wideout who brings plenty to the table, finishing fifth in the FBS with 109.9 receiving yards per game last season. His strong hands, wide catch radius and diverse route tree will allow him to quickly become a reliable target for Young.

Miller's top Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates

This year's draft was light on top-tier defensive prospects -- especially those who will generate the kind of numbers needed to win postseason awards -- but Carter has the talent and opportunity to impress. The No. 3 draft pick has a good defensive line around him, including Dexter Lawrence II and Brian Burns. Those two will draw attention from offenses, which will give the speedy Carter a lot of one-on-one looks in passing situations. With 12 sacks last year in his first full season as a pass rusher at Penn State, the arrow is pointing up on what Carter can become as he gets more reps and coaching as an edge defender.

Last season's Jim Thorpe Award winner (which goes to the best defensive back in college) joins arguably the best defense in the NFL. In Denver, Barron will have plenty of opportunities to pick off opposing quarterbacks as they try to avoid Pat Surtain II. Barron's five interceptions in his final season at Texas point to an instinctive cover man, and he has the speed to create with the ball in his hands.

Part of the criteria for making this list is being at a position that can accumulate stats (like sacks or interceptions), while being on a defense that puts you in a position to make plays. Starks and the Ravens are a perfect match in that regard. A versatile safety, Starks will line up next to Kyle Hamilton to form a duo that can take the ball away and make big hits. Starks' rookie stat line may not feature the most interceptions (he had six career picks in three collegiate seasons), but he could fill up the box score with tackles, TFLs, picks and passes defensed.

One of the biggest surprises in the draft was when Johnson fell to the 47th pick. Injuries during his final season at Michigan and throughout the predraft process affected his stock, but his talent and tools were enough to have him ranked as my No. 1 pure cornerback in the class (Travis Hunter not included). Johnson fills a need in Arizona as an outside corner who has the height (6-foot-2), speed and instincts to be a playmaker.

If you need evidence as to why Mukuba makes the list, look back to the Eagles' second preseason game. He had a pick-six off fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and later recovered a fumble. Mukuba lasted until pick No. 64 in the draft but was a playmaker in 2024 at Texas with five interceptions and a forced fumble. It seems he's picking up right where he left off as a hard-hitting, field-flipping safety with positional versatility.

Miller's under-the-radar rookies

Receiver was a huge area of need for the Chargers last offseason, and the team invested there early in the draft with Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Harris, the team's second-rounder, has impressed with his route-running ability and how well he has picked up multiple alignments in the offense. His penchant for big plays on deep routes is exactly what the Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert need.

Were it not for a season-ending knee injury in his final year at Colorado State, Horton was a likely top-75 selection in the draft. He slid to pick No. 166, right into the hands of the receiver-needy Seahawks. Horton was a standout during training camp and the preseason, but he left Week 2's game early with a minor ankle injury. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp as the featured receivers in Seattle, Horton has a great opportunity to make noise as the team's third option.

The slot cornerback position in San Francisco was among the team's top needs headed into the draft. Finding Stout in the third round allowed the 49ers to check off that box early. He is undersized (5-foot-9, 181 pounds) but also feisty and fast with excellent short-area quickness. Stout has been sidelined recently with a calf injury, but he should be the starting slot cornerback when healthy.

Jaylen Warren is listed as the starting running back in Pittsburgh, but how long does that last? Johnson, a third-round pick, is the type of downhill power runner the Steelers love. At 224 pounds, he packs a punch with runaway speed to boot. Warren's experience gives him an edge -- especially in pass protection -- but Johnson is too talented to keep on the bench for long. He should be the team's future at the position.

Every time I check in with coaches and scouts from the Titans, they rave about Helm's toughness and hands. The fourth-round pick scored on a beautiful catch between two defenders in the Week 2 preseason game. As a seam-busting tight end, he might not bring a ton of juice post-catch, but Helm will make the tough grabs consistently and has been productive in the red zone. Don't be surprised if he's the Titans' starting tight end this season.

Reid's notes on rookie QBs

With the Titans already installing concepts that are similar to what Ward executed at Miami, he is expected to bring his electrifying playing style to coach Brian Callahan's offense right off the bat. There isn't a throw on the field that Ward feels like he can't make, using a shortstop-like throwing motion to execute them. Because of his high confidence, he will need to learn how to straddle the line of smart decision-making and risky, highlight-reel throws.

After an impressive showing throughout the preseason, Dart could be in line to play quicker than expected. He has the arm strength and quick decision-making to present headaches for opponents, and he is also an underrated runner. Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston are veteran QBs on the roster, but Dart's preseason performance showed that it might prove difficult for the Giants to keep him on the bench very long. That said, coach Brian Daboll might still remain patient with Dart since the Giants have a very tough early schedule.

Even though Spencer Rattler was named the Saints' Week 1 starter, the window is not completely closed for Shough. He went through plenty of highs and lows during the preseason, but he has shown strong traits as a passer. There's still a chance he gets some starts this season. The biggest battle for Shough in college was durability and consistency, but he has the passing ability to thrive in Kellen Moore's offense.

Bowen's top fantasy rookies

A difference-maker with home run ability and elite contact balance, Jeanty steps into the lead role in the Raiders' backfield. His 2,601 rushing yards and 126 forced missed tackles led the country last season at Boise State, and he should see a bump in receiving targets as a pro. Given his anticipated weekly volume in Las Vegas, he could produce RB1 numbers as a rookie.

Hampton delivers body punches at 6-foot, 221 pounds, and he can get rolling with his pads square on a downhill track. Plus, he can cut to daylight when the walls start to close. A capable receiver who produced big plays on screens and swings at North Carolina, Hampton can post lower-end RB2 numbers this season.

Harvey is decisive with the ball, using his compact 5-foot-8, 205-pound frame to run through defenders. Plus, he has some juice; he ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the combine. With coach Sean Payton's ability to scheme for the running back in the pass game, Harvey has the makeup of an RB2 in fantasy as a rookie.

Hunter brings a true playmaking element to Jacksonville. He is a sudden mover after the catch with electric ability in the open field, and he also has elite ball skills. While his total snap count on offense is still to be determined, Hunter fits as a WR3 for fantasy purposes who could produce WR2 numbers some weeks with his ability to flip the field.

More smooth than fast, McMillan can play as a boundary X in Carolina or create inside matchups from the slot. With his 6-foot-4 frame, he can play above the rim on contested throws, and he has a good feel for finding open voids versus zone concepts. McMillan will play a volume role as a rookie, which creates a WR3 floor.

Henderson is a slasher with big-play juice and the pass-catching skills to produce on third downs, and he will share the backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson as a rookie. Henderson caught 46 passes over his final two seasons at Ohio State, and he can operate as a matchup target for quarterback Drake Maye. With the expected volume here, he has upside as an RB2/flex player this season.

At 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds with straight-line acceleration and vision, Johnson is an easy fit for the Steelers' outside zone scheme. He had 21 rushes of 20 or more yards last season at Iowa, the second most in the country, and he can help out in the passing game via swings and checkdowns. Johnson will share the backfield with Jaylen Warren, but the early-down volume could push him up the ranks as an RB2 or flex player.

With his 4.29 speed and ball-tracking ability, Golden brings a playmaking skill set to Matt LaFleur's offense. Last season at Texas, Golden led the country with 23 receptions of 20 or more yards, but he can still work the underneath levels from multiple alignments. He can emerge quickly as a target for quarterback Jordan Love, making him an upside WR3.

Skattebo makes up for his lack of top-end speed with excellent contact balance and foot quickness to extend plays on the ground. He ran for 1,711 yards and 21 TDs at Arizona State last season, but he also added 605 yards on 45 receptions; I see upside as a receiver on backfield releases. If he can work his way into the Giants' running back rotation, he will add fantasy value this season.

At 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds, Loveland uses his foot quickness and route-running skills to work every part of the field, and he presents issues for opposing defenses out of a slot alignment. Look for coach Ben Johnson to scheme matchups for Loveland, who fits as a fringe fantasy TE1 in Chicago's upgraded offense.

Clay's projected rookie class stat leaders

Passing yards

1. Cam Ward: 3,821

2. Jaxson Dart: 1,990

3. Tyler Shough: 1,647

Passing TDs

1. Cam Ward: 23

2. Jaxson Dart: 10

3. Tyler Shough: 8

Passing interceptions

1. Cam Ward: 14

2. Jaxson Dart: 8

3. Tyler Shough: 6

QB rushing yards

1. Cam Ward: 298

2. Jaxson Dart: 183

3. Tyler Shough: 114

Rushing yards

1. Ashton Jeanty: 1,248

2. Omarion Hampton: 1,144

3. TreVeyon Henderson: 992

Rushing TDs

1. Omarion Hampton: 11

2. Ashton Jeanty: 8

3. TreVeyon Henderson: 6

RB receiving yards

1. Ashton Jeanty: 484

2. RJ Harvey: 351

3. TreVeyon Henderson: 329

Receiving yards

1. Tetairoa McMillan: 1,027

2. Travis Hunter: 967

3. Matthew Golden: 957

Receiving TDs

1. Matthew Golden: 7

T-2. Tetairoa McMillan: 6

T-2. Travis Hunter: 6

Tackles

1. Malaki Starks: 85

2. Will Johnson: 65

3. Jahdae Barron: 58

Sacks

T-1. Abdul Carter: 6

T-1. Jalon Walker: 6

T-2. James Pearce Jr.: 5

T-2: Mykel Williams: 5

T-2: Shemar Stewart: 5

Interceptions

T-1. Malaki Starks: 2

T-1. Jahdae Barron: 2

Numerous other rookie defenders tied for second with one interception.