EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Chargers running back Najee Harris practiced in pads Wednesday for the first time since signing a one-year deal in March.

Harris looked explosive in individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media and caught multiple passes. He had a yellow jersey, which is worn at practice by players still working through an injury.

Harris was injured in a Fourth of July fireworks mishap that landed him on the non-football Injury/illness list ahead of training camp. The Chargers activated Harris on Tuesday, making him eligible for the Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.

He has never missed a game in his NFL career. If he were to miss any time, the Chargers would have to lean heavily on rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton.

The Chargers haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Melvin Gordon III ran for 1,105 yards in 2017. Harris reached the milestone in each of his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his physical style is coveted by coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh and his staff boasted last season about the running game they would create in L.A., but the Chargers finished below the league average with just 110.7 rushing yards per game.