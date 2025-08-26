Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Chargers activated running back Najee Harris from the Non-Football Injury/Illness list to the team's active roster, a source confirmed to ESPN. The move makes Harris eligible to play in the Chargers' Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.

Harris was injured in a July 4th fireworks mishap that landed him on the Non-Football Injury/illness list ahead of training camp. Harris' agent, Doug Hendrickson, said that Harris' injury was "superficial" and that he expected him to be ready for the regular season.

But Harris missed all of the Chargers' training camp practices. He began walking laps at Chargers practice on August 2nd and did that daily until Aug 12, when he began working off to the side at practice with a trainer.

It appeared that Harris would start the season on NFI, until General Manager Joe Hortiz said during an appearance on CBS during the final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers that Harris was "on track" for Week 1.

Although the Chargers moved Harris to the active roster, it doesn't mean he's a lock to play in Week 1. If the Chargers placed Harris on NFI he would be required to miss the team's first four games, this move likely means that the team doesn't anticipate Harris needing to miss the required time.

Harris has never missed a game in his NFL career. His durability is one of the reasons why he was attractive to the Chargers, and it now appears that he has a legitimate shot to keep his playing streak alive.

Whenever Harris returns, he will share carries with first-round rookie Omarion Hampton; with them together, the Chargers hope to form one of the league's best rushing offenses.

It has been eight years since the Chargers had a 1,000-yard rusher, when Melvin Gordon ran for 1,105 yards in 2017. Since then, the Chargers have searched but failed to build an effective rushing offense. Even last season, when coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff boasted about the running game they would create in L.A., the team finished below the league average in rushing yards per game (110.7).

Harris rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His physical style of running is one that Harbaugh covets and having him to start the season was crucial for this Chargers' team's ceiling in 2025.