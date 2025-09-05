Stephen A. Smith discusses the importance of the Giants being patient with Russell Wilson and not rushing Jaxson Dart. (1:59)

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers is expected to play Sunday against the Washington Commanders despite sitting out the final practice of the week with back tightness.

Nabers was not given an injury designation for the Week 1 contest against a division rival. The same could not be said for standout left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is listed as doubtful as he rehabs from a Lisfranc injury from last year.

The Giants decided to "back down" on Nabers at Friday's practice. He was not on the practice field during the portion of the workout open to the media.

The Giants still don't seem all that concerned.

"He'll be all right," coach Brian Daboll said. "He'll be all right."

It's especially notable in that Nabers sat out almost two weeks this summer with a minor back problem. At the time, it wasn't considered serious.

One source described Nabers' back injury as little more than "normal camp tightness."

Nabers also downplayed it last week. He called it a "minor thing."

The second-year receiver's presence is vital to the Giants. He's their clear-cut No. 1 receiver. Nabers had 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. The 109 catches was a franchise record.

Thomas might be equally indispensable for the Giants. New York is 3-15 without him in the lineup the past two seasons.

The All-Pro tackle is returning following a Lisfranc injury last season that required surgery. He spent most of the summer on the physically unable to perform list.

Thomas was activated off the PUP list several weeks back, but Friday was the first time he participated in live team drills this year.

"I thought it was a good day," Thomas said after practice.

Thomas said he's managing the pain and soreness. The primary factor for being ready for a game will be how much of a risk there is for reinjury.

It's now a long shot that he'll be ready for the opener.

"We'll see," he said. "I've been talking to the trainers. We'll see and make that decision."