          Falcons WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder) inactive vs. Buccaneers

          play
          Why Orlovsky thinks the Falcons are the team to look out for (1:16)

          Dan Orlovsky joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and says he thinks the Falcons' roster is "really good" and they'll be a team to look out for this season. (1:16)

          • Marc RaimondiSep 7, 2025, 03:49 PM
              Marc Raimondi's first year covering the Falcons was 2024, but it wasn't his first year at ESPN. He joined the company in 2019 and was a top combat sports reporter. He also covered professional wrestling and wrote the book "Say Hello to the Bad Guys: How Pro Wrestling's New World Order Changed America," which was published by Simon & Schuster in 2025. Raimondi also worked for the New York Post and Newsday, beginning in 2009, covering high school and college sports, plus the NFL, NFL, MLB and NHL.
          ATLANTA -- Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney is inactive for the team's Week 1 game against the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

          Mooney injured his right shoulder July 24 during the first practice of training camp. He made a dive for a Michael Penix Jr. pass and took a hard landing. Mooney got up gingerly and left the field with a trainer.

          At that point, coach Raheem Morris said Mooney would be out for "a couple of weeks." Mooney returned to practice a little over a week ago and was listed as limited this week.

          Last season, Mooney injured the same shoulder and did not play in the team's Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers.

          Mooney, 27, had 64 catches for 992 yards and a career-high five touchdowns last year.