Dan Orlovsky joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and says he thinks the Falcons' roster is "really good" and they'll be a team to look out for this season. (1:16)

Why Orlovsky thinks the Falcons are the team to look out for (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney is inactive for the team's Week 1 game against the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mooney injured his right shoulder July 24 during the first practice of training camp. He made a dive for a Michael Penix Jr. pass and took a hard landing. Mooney got up gingerly and left the field with a trainer.

At that point, coach Raheem Morris said Mooney would be out for "a couple of weeks." Mooney returned to practice a little over a week ago and was listed as limited this week.

Last season, Mooney injured the same shoulder and did not play in the team's Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Mooney, 27, had 64 catches for 992 yards and a career-high five touchdowns last year.