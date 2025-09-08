Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Carolina Panthers signed defensive end Tershawn Wharton from the Kansas City Chiefs during the offseason to shore up their league-worst run defense and pass rush.

Now they'll have to do without the former undrafted lineman out of Missouri S&T for two to four weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday's 26-10 opening-day loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wharton initially left the field early to be evaluated for a concussion. He returned only to injure his hamstring. It's a significant blow to a defense that gave up 200 yards rushing to the Jaguars and had no sacks.

"He was having a fantastic game,'' coach Dave Canales said of Wharton before the injury. "He had four tackles early on, and was really doing a good job of getting of blocks and making opportunities.''

Meanwhile, Canales hopes to get left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who had an emergency appendectomy two weeks ago, back this week.