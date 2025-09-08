        <
        >

          Panthers DE Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) to miss 2-4 weeks

          • David NewtonSep 8, 2025, 06:16 PM
            Close
              David Newton is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the Carolina Panthers. Newton began covering Carolina in 1995 and came to ESPN in 2006 as a NASCAR reporter before joining NFL Nation in 2013.
            Follow on X

          CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Carolina Panthers signed defensive end Tershawn Wharton from the Kansas City Chiefs during the offseason to shore up their league-worst run defense and pass rush.

          Now they'll have to do without the former undrafted lineman out of Missouri S&T for two to four weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday's 26-10 opening-day loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

          Wharton initially left the field early to be evaluated for a concussion. He returned only to injure his hamstring. It's a significant blow to a defense that gave up 200 yards rushing to the Jaguars and had no sacks.

          "He was having a fantastic game,'' coach Dave Canales said of Wharton before the injury. "He had four tackles early on, and was really doing a good job of getting of blocks and making opportunities.''

          Meanwhile, Canales hopes to get left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who had an emergency appendectomy two weeks ago, back this week.