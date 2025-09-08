Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins will be without at least two starters for at least next week and likely longer, coach Mike McDaniel said, after right guard James Daniels and cornerback Storm Duck suffered injuries in Sunday's season opener.

Daniels suffered a pectoral injury during Miami's first offensive drive in Sunday's 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and did not return. Duck's injury occurred midway through the second quarter, when his ankle appeared to roll up under him while making a tackle.

"It looks like with James, it's not season-ending. He won't be available this week and looks to be a couple weeks," McDaniel said Monday. "We're evaluating the timeline and if there's any roster management with that.

"Storm Duck will also be a couple weeks."

Kion Smith and Rasul Douglas filled in for Daniels and Duck, respectively, and will presumably start in both players' absence.

The Dolphins may also be without starting right tackle Austin Jackson and defensive tackle Benito Jones. Jackson injured his toe late in Sunday's game and didn't return; he also missed most of August with a toe injury after his foot was accidentally stepped on at practice.

McDaniel said the team is still evaluating Jackson, but Jones is considered week-to-week -- although he wouldn't rule Jones out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.