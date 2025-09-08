Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder) is likely done for the year, coach Kellen Moore said on Monday.

Moore said that Blackmon's injury "will be a long one, potentially for the full season."

Blackmon, who signed with the Saints during training camp after Tyrann Mathieu retired, played every snap in the Saints' loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Moore said the issue was not discovered until a few hours later when Blackmon got home.

"That's what adrenaline does to you," Moore said. "I mean sometimes those things happen for these guys. There's a lot of juice and energy and games and you make big-time plays and everyone's sore after a football game. ... Sometimes it takes a little bit of time to realize what's soreness and what's an injury, and unfortunately this the way it went down for Julian."

With Blackmon out, the Saints will have to turn to Jordan Howden, who was inactive with an oblique injury on Sunday, or rookie Jonas Sanker.

"Bummer for him just because he's done such an amazing job of coming in here and put himself in an awesome position to have a great season and played great on Sunday as well," Moore said.