The San Francisco 49ers will be without star tight end George Kittle for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and could be without quarterback Brock Purdy, too.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that Kittle is expected to be sidelined multiple weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in the first half of the team's Week 1 win against the Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy, meanwhile, suffered a left shoulder injury and hurt a toe in that game, making him uncertain for the Niners' Week 2 matchup in New Orleans. Shanahan said the team will see how the practice week goes before deciding on Purdy's availability.

If he can't go, Mac Jones will be in line to start.

Also, San Francisco is still awaiting imaging on receiver Jauan Jennings' injured shoulder. Shanahan said an MRI came back clean, with the results of a CT scan still to come.

Earlier Monday, the Niners and former wideout Kendrick Bourne agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, according to his agent, Henry Organ.