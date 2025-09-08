Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are acquiring running back Tank Bigsby from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for 2026 fifth- and sixth-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday night.

The fifth-round pick is the one the Eagles acquired from San Franscisco in exchange for defensive end Bryce Huff in June, a source told ESPN. That pick would become a fourth-round pick if Huff has eight sacks in 2025, and the Eagles agreed to send the Jaguars that fourth-round pick instead of the fifth-round pick if that happens.

Bigsby, 24, rushed for 766 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. He also averaged 32.5 yards per kick return.

It is at returner where the Eagles see the most value. Philadelphia remains high on its running back room, which is led by Saquon Barkley and also features AJ Dillon and second-year player Will Shipley.

Barkley, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, finished with 84 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Shipley (26 yards) and Dillon (10 yards) had three carries each.

The Jaguars drafted Bigsby in the third round of the 2023 draft out of Auburn. He has 910 yards and nine touchdowns rushing in 34 games with the Jaguars.

Bigsby shared first-team carries with Travis Etienne Jr., the No. 25 pick in 2021 who is playing on the fifth-year option, in the first half of training camp. But Etienne took over the top spot by the end of camp and he ran for 143 yards on 16 carries in the Jaguars' season-opening victory over Carolina last Sunday.

Bigsby became expendable in Jacksonville because the Jaguars drafted two running backs in April: Bhayshul Tuten out of Virginia Tech in the third round and LeQuint Allen Jr. out of Syracuse in the seventh round.

Etienne, Bigsby, Tuten and Allen were all active for last Sunday's victory over Carolina. Bigsby, Tuten and Allen combined for nine carries for 30 yards. Bigsby had five for 12 yards.

ESPN staff writer Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.