In one of the bigger surprises of the first month of the college football season, Colorado is pivoting to Ryan Staub as the starting quarterback at Houston on Friday night, sources told ESPN.

Staub began the season as Colorado's third-string quarterback, an afterthought behind veteran Kaidon Salter and decorated freshman Julian Lewis.

But after shining against Delaware on Saturday by completing 7 of 10 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, the staff has indicated that Staub will be the starter this week, sources said. He was spotted working with the first team in practice on Monday in the open media period.

Salter entered the season with a 23-6 record as a starter. Lewis ranked No. 12 overall in the Class of 2025, enrolling a year early for the chance to compete at Colorado.

After a season-opening loss to Georgia Tech, Colorado played three quarterbacks in the 31-7 win over Delaware on Saturday. Staub's performance clearly caught the eye of coach Deion Sanders.

He complimented Staub, a third-year sophomore, for not jumping into the portal and sticking around Boulder. He called him "a great human being" and portended the starting switch. "I know exactly how I'm going to handle the quarterback situation," Sanders said on Saturday. "I'm not going to say it, but yeah, I'm not lost for direction."

So far with the Buffalos, Salter threw for one touchdown and ran for two more. He is completing 68.2% of his passes.

Lewis debuted against Delaware and finished 2-for-4 passing for 8 yards. Sanders said after the game that Colorado wants to "proceed with caution" with Lewis, who turns 18 later this month.

Staub was an afterthought in the national conversation around Colorado entering the season. He'd started one game in 2023 for the injured Shedeur Sanders, completing 17 of 24 passes against Utah. He threw a touchdown pass to Travis Hunter.

Staub was ESPN's No. 26 overall pocket passing quarterback in the Class of 2023.

He seized his moment by executing a touchdown drive on a two-minute drill to close the half. He opened the second half with a 71-yard touchdown to Sincere Brown, and he played the rest of the third quarter.

Staub said postgame: "To be honest, this whole week, I wasn't really expecting to play. Friday, I kinda got the call and, OK, I might be playing. I was just waiting on an opportunity. Didn't know it would be a two-minute drill, and kind of the rest is history."

ESPN's Max Olson contributed to this report.