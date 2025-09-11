Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- After dropping three passes in the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, including two in the fourth quarter, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said he did not sleep the next day.

Some eight hours after the Cowboys' arrival back in Texas, which was a player's off day, Lamb was at The Star, catching passes off the Jugs machine.

"That wasn't supposed to go viral. I wasn't doing that for no internet, to be honest," Lamb said. "So I came in on a day when nobody was in the building, and I still caught a camera. I didn't even know that the camera was there. Shout out to them. As for me bro, it's going back to my fundamentals. I know what it is. I know what to do. Again, it's Game 1, we got 16 more of these."

The second chance comes Sunday against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

In 10 games against the NFC East rivals, Lamb has 61 catches for 859 yards and four touchdowns. Three of his 24 career 100-yard games have come against the Giants.

"I didn't get any rest really that whole weekend," Lamb said. "Again, that's the competitor that I am and how much I'm true to the game as far as being honest and just giving it everything I got because I do love this game, I love this squad, and I love the guys that I do it with. As for me, just holding my end of the bargain and just pulling through for the guys."

Lamb sent a text to Dak Prescott telling the quarterback he played a great game and, "I came up short on my end, but just trust me. Stay with me and I got you."

Prescott's response: "I'm not going to stop throwing you the ball."

"It wasn't the best day. It wasn't the best day for CeeDee. It's understandable. It happens. Hell, I've had them, right? We've all had them," Prescott said. "...I'm not going to lose confidence in [Lamb]. And so don't worry, just keep approaching the way that you're approaching, and you're going to have a bounce back and many of them."

According to ESPN Research, Lamb has never had back-to-back games with multiple drops in his career. In the six games combined after a multi-drop outing, he has 36 catches for 429 yards and three touchdowns.

His approach to this week is to not think about the Eagles' game.

"Just relax. Take a deep breath," Lamb said. "Let the game come to me and then when it does, take over. It's obviously simple to say and harder to do, but for me, I feel like if I keep it that simple, it'll work out."

And if the game is tight in the fourth quarter, he wants the ball.

"I would rather nobody else than myself in those situations," Lamb said. "I came up short once. We'll see the rest."