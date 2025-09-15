Stephen A. Smith is shocked by the Giants' undisciplined play leading to at least fourteen penalties in New York's loss to Dallas. (0:43)

Both veterans and rookies swung games in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, turning nail-biters into rallies and routs.

Ahead of this week's "Monday Night Football" doubleheader featuring a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers facing off with the Las Vegas Raiders, it's time to decide who earned the honor on Sunday.

This week's nominees for ESPN's "Himmy" Award are:

Already made up your mind? Cast your vote below. Need a refresher first? Keep reading for each candidate's case, then make it official.

Stats to know: 23-of-28, 334 yards, 5 TDs

Goff tied his career best with five touchdown passes -- including a career-high three TDs to Amon-Ra St. Brown -- as Detroit rolled the Bears 52-21. The Lions never trailed and cleared 500 yards of offense, logging five passing TDs and two rushing scores in the same game for the first time in franchise history.

Including Goff's Rams tenure, it was the fifth start of his career in which his team scored 50+ points (three with Detroit, two with L.A.), tying Peyton Manning for the third-most such games by any QB in the Super Bowl era -- behind only Tom Brady and Drew Brees. The performance served as a bounce-back after Week 1's loss to Green Bay and extended Detroit's run to 11-straight wins following a defeat, the NFL's longest active streak and a franchise record.

Stats to know: 4-of-4 XP, 4-of-4 FGM (LG 64 yds); 16 pts

Aubrey drilled a 64-yarder as time expired in regulation to force overtime, then buried a 46-yard walk-off field goal in OT to lift the Cowboys past the Giants 40-37 -- becoming the first player in NFL history to hit a game-tying kick at the end of regulation and a game-winner at the end of overtime in the same game.

The NFC East thriller featured six lead changes in the fourth quarter and overtime, tied for the most in any NFL game.

Stats to know:11 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR

A game's momentum can turn on one snap, and Warner provided the spark for the 49ers on Sunday.

Late in the third quarter, Spencer Rattler found Alvin Kamara for a short gain, but before Kamara was ruled down, Warner punched the ball loose and recovered the fumble himself. San Francisco cashed in on Warner's takeaway, finishing the ensuing drive in the end zone -- a strip-and-recovery that proved the difference in the 49ers' 26-21 win over the Saints.

Stats to know: 9 rec, 167 yards, 2 TDs

Nabers stacked 167 yards on nine catches with two touchdowns -- four yards shy of his career high -- including a 48-yard strike in the fourth quarter that looked like it would be the game's go-ahead score. He has accumulated 238 receiving yards through two games, the most by a Giants player in the season's first two weeks since Byron Williams in 1984 (239). Nabers' highlight grab was secured despite Kaiir Elam's contact with his facemask -- a grab Next Gen Stats put at a likelihood of just 16%.