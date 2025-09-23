Open Extended Reactions

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin was seeking additional opinions on his injured quad, leaving his status for Sunday's game at Atlanta uncertain, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If McLaurin can't play, it would add to a growing list of injuries for the 2-1 Commanders, who aren't yet sure about quarterback Jayden Daniels' availability for the Falcons game. Daniels did not play in the 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and his status also is uncertain for Sunday.

Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he would have more information on the injured players Wednesday, after allowing for doctors to treat them -- or in McLaurin's case, to get more information.

McLaurin injured his quad with 4 minutes, 47 seconds left in the third quarter vs. Raiders. He lunged for the end zone to try to complete a 57-yard touchdown catch and run, but corner Kyu Blu Kelly grabbed him as McLaurin twisted to the right side and dove.

Officials initially ruled it a touchdown and McLaurin bounced up to celebrate. A replay overturned the score, giving Washington the ball at the 1-yard line, from where it scored again for a 34-10 lead.

McLaurin did not return to the game but remained on the sideline in uniform -- and later jogged to the end zone after receiver Luke McCaffrey caught his first career touchdown pass to retrieve the ball.

McLaurin has not missed a game since Week 16 of the 2020 season, playing in 72 consecutive regular-season games. He has 10 catches for 149 yards and no touchdowns this season after missing all of training camp due to a contract situation that wasn't resolved until he signed an extension on Aug. 25.

If he can't play it would be another blow to the Commanders' offense. Tight end John Bates (groin) and receiver Noah Brown (groin) did not play vs. the Raiders. They lost running back Austin Ekeler (Achilles) for the season. They're also still awaiting the return of starting right guard Sam Cosmi, who remains on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from a torn ACL in mid-January.

Meanwhile, they've placed three defensive starters on injured reserve: end Deatrich Wise Jr., corner Jonathan Jones (hamstring) and safety Will Harris (fractured fibula). Wise is out for the season.