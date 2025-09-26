Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Sunday's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions pits one of the NFL's stingiest defenses against one of the league's most explosive offenses. But Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett is downplaying comments by Lions offensive coordinator John Morton, who said Cleveland hadn't faced a challenge like what Detroit will offer.

"He's entitled to his opinion. He hasn't seen a defensive front like ours," Garrett said Friday. "He's entitled to say what he wants, and we have the privilege to see who's right. I think it'll be a battle of ideologies, and I think our [defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz] also has some things to say. We have to be the ones to put it into action. We'll have to meet and see who's right."

Garrett was responding after Morton said Thursday that his Lions will pose a much tougher test to the Browns' top-ranked run defense than the previous three opponents.

"Our front, right now, we're moving guys," Morton said. "I don't think they've seen a run game like ours yet. We have patience. We stick with it. I think that's the biggest thing. Let's keep doing what we've been doing. We got to do that so we can stay manageable on third down and two-to-six, we've got to be in that area. So first and second down is going to be crucial."

Both teams have reasons to be confident. The Browns have allowed just 172 rushing yards through three games, limiting top rushers such as the Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry and the Green Bay Packers' Josh Jacobs.

The Lions rank fourth in rushing yards per game (149.0) and are coming off a statement road victory over the Ravens in which they ran for 224 yards.

Multiple Browns defenders and Schwartz emphasized stopping the run as a priority this week.

"They want to run the ball as much as possible, and we love stopping the run," Garrett said. "Our DC is very much stuck in his ways and wanting to be stubborn in, 'This is how we're going to do things. We're going to man up on the outside, and we're going to get after guys with four.'

"They want to get the ball out quickly, want to get it to their skill guys, want to get to the perimeter. And after that, they want to go downhill on you. I think those two ideologies will come to a head this Sunday."

ESPN's Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.