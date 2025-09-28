        <
          Falcons rule out Darnell Mooney with hamstring injury

          • Marc RaimondiSep 28, 2025, 07:35 PM
              Marc Raimondi
          ATLANTA -- Darnell Mooney's injury issues continued Sunday, as the Atlanta Falcons ruled out the wide receiver late in the third quarter due to a hamstring issue.

          Mooney came out of the game against the Washington Commanders due to the injury earlier in the quarter.

          He had one catch for 15 yards in the first half.

          Mooney missed all of training camp with a shoulder injury. He returned for the Falcons in Week 2.

          Entering Sunday's game, Mooney had six catches for 64 yards with no touchdowns this season. Last season, he had 64 catches for 992 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.