The Cleveland Browns are benching veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and will turn to rookie Dillon Gabriel as their starter for Sunday's game in London against the Minnesota Vikings.

Browns players were informed of the quarterback change Wednesday morning, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team officially announced the decision later Wednesday but did not disclose a depth chart behind Gabriel.

Flacco will serve as Cleveland's backup Sunday, while rookie Shedeur Sanders will remain the third-string quarterback, sources told Schefter.

Flacco started Cleveland's first four games but has thrown six interceptions this season, including a pair of first-half interceptions in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Gabriel replaced Flacco in the final series in Detroit, as he did for the last possession in a 41-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. After the loss to the Lions, coach Kevin Stefanski sidestepped a question about sticking with Flacco in Week 5.

Flacco has an NFL-high eight turnovers, and his 27.0 Total QBR ranks above only Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward among qualifying passers.

Through four games, the Browns have the NFL's second-lowest scoring offense, averaging just 14 points per game.

The Browns selected Gabriel -- a six-year college player at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon -- with the 94th pick in April's draft. Gabriel received significant practice reps with the starting offense during training camp, which signaled the coaching staff's belief that he was ready to play sooner rather than later.

After spending the 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts, Flacco reunited with the Browns, signing a one-year, $4 million deal. Flacco, the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, emerged from a crowded quarterback room that also included Sanders and Kenny Pickett.

Pickett was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving Gabriel and Sanders as Flacco's backups to open the season. Gabriel was named the No. 2 QB, while Sanders has been the emergency QB.