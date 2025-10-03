Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) did not practice for two straight days, but coach Pete Carroll expects him to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. He is listed as questionable.

Carroll said Bowers did not suffer any setback. The team wanted to give him additional rest.

"We just want to make sure and slow it down a little bit and give him some extra rest. That's really what we try to do," Carroll said.

Bowers said he's feeling better each week and wants to continue that trend. He said he's not allowed to share further details on his injury but added that's it has been frustrating to deal with.

Bowers has played through a knee injury that he suffered in the season-opening win over the New England Patriots. Despite Bowers being on the field, his production has gone down drastically.

He has totaled 14 catches for 122 yards since his five-catch, 103-yard performance in Week 1. Bowers -- who has played with a brace and a sleeve on his left knee -- has been held to under 50 receiving yards for three straight games -- the longest stretch with less than 50 yards in his two-year career.

Bowers, however, led the Raiders in yards in last week's loss to the Chicago Bears with 46.

"It's painful, sore, just annoying [and] frustrating because I want to be back to full strength and going full speed, being able to separate from guys," Bowers said. "I feel like I can't really do that to the best of my abilities right now."

Carroll said Wednesday that Bowers' injury has not impacted how the Raiders run their offense, and he hopes to give the team's top pass catcher the ball more in the coming weeks.

"We're still trying to get the ball to him and use all of the great skills that he has. So, nothing's changed in that regard," Carroll said. "I think we're going to see him better as he gets rid of that brace in a couple of weeks or whenever that happens."

Las Vegas was already entering its road matchup against the Colts with a significant injury to its offense. Starting left tackle Kolton Miller was placed on the injured reserve list on Tuesday after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Bears.

Tight end Michael Mayer is questionable after being sidelined last week with a concussion. Mayer was limited at practice throughout the week.

Linebacker Brennan Jackson (foot) was placed on the injured reserve list Friday while wide receiver Alex Bachman was signed to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move.