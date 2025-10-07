Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will get "extensive work" on the field during the team's bye week, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday, in anticipation of him officially returning to practice next week after missing three games because of a high right ankle sprain.

Veteran Carson Wentz has started all three games in McCarthy's place, winning two of his three starts while throwing for 759 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. But a left shoulder injury that briefly forced him out of Sunday's 21-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns was "pretty sore" Monday and required further evaluation, O'Connell said.

Speaking to reporters Monday after returning from a 10-day, two-country international trip, O'Connell said of Wentz: "That will be something that we'll be taking a look at throughout the week."

McCarthy opened the season as the Vikings' starter and led the team to a 21-point fourth quarter in a Week 1 victory over the Chicago Bears. But he struggled in a Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while trying to play through the ankle injury. Through two weeks, McCarthy's QBR of 20.3 ranked second to last among qualified NFL quarterbacks.

He did not participate in any practices over the ensuing three weeks, but O'Connell said he got on the field Monday after returning from London.

"I'm encouraged with where he's at right now," O'Connell said.