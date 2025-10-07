Open Extended Reactions

Odell Beckham Jr. has accepted a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, delaying the star wide receiver's comeback attempt.

Beckham announced his pending suspension during an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast," which published the interview Tuesday.

The receiver, who is a free agent, said he failed a PED test last season while he was a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Beckham insisted that he did not knowingly take any banned substances. The three-time Pro Bowler added that when he asked the league what PED he tested positive for, he was told, "Your testosterone levels are too high."

The suspension will appear on the NFL's official transaction wire Tuesday, which will start the six-week clock before Beckham is eligible to play.

Beckham, who will be 33 by the time the suspension ends, reiterated that he wants to return to the NFL this season. He identified during the appearance that there are four franchises he'd be interested in joining: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and two of his former teams -- the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants.

Beckham was released by the Dolphins last December after struggling to make an impact over nine games, during which he had nine catches for 55 yards.