ENFIELD, England -- Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that left guard Ben Powers will miss significant time with a biceps injury.

Team sources said Powers suffered a torn biceps in the Broncos' final offensive series in the team's 21-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Powers, whose arm was bent awkwardly in pass protection on a Bo Nix completion to tight end Adam Trautman, finished out the game.

Powers did not make the trip to England with the team and has had surgery to repair the injury. Wednesday was the first time Payton publicly addressed Powers' injury. Powers is expected to miss at least two months and other players with similar injuries have missed an entire season.

"With a starting player, there's always a -- it's never any good, but the next guy's up and we'll get ready to play him,'' Payton said after the Broncos' practice at the Tottenham Hotspur complex.

Payton would not say Wednesday who would start in Powers' place, but Matt Peart worked at left guard during training camp. Powers had played 40 consecutive games, including the January playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, since he signed with the Broncos in free agency before the 2023 season.

Asked if Peart would fill in at Powers' left guard spot in Sunday's game against the New York Jets, Payton only offered: "We'll see, we'll see.''

Peart, who played last season as a Broncos backup, signed a two-year deal in free agency this past March to stay with the team. Payton said Peart was an important depth player for the Broncos to re-sign.

"We know exactly what we're getting [in Peart], we'll see how we handle it,'' Payton said.

The Broncos are currently second in the league in pass block win rate (74%) and 18th in run block win rate (70.9%). The Broncos had started the same five offensive linemen in their first five games of the season.