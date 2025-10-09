        <
        >

          NFL Week 6: DeVonta Smith's gold suit leads best team arrivals

          DeVonta Smith wore a custom-tailored gold suit for the Philadelphia Eagles' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the New York Giants. NFL/X
          • ESPN staffOct 9, 2025, 10:51 PM

          Players brought out their best looks for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

          The stars served as trendsetters in the pregame tunnels, and their tailored suits, stylish streetwear and additional accessories prompted the proper reaction: the flash of camera lenses.

          An array of options was on display this week, such as denim matching sets, silk suits and team-themed comfort wear.

          But the looks in the pregame tunnel don't only serve as the looks before the game -- they also serve as the prelude to the performances the players will deliver on the field.

          Here are the best Week 6 pregame arrival looks.

          TNF = Thursday Night Fashion

          Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith made a statement ahead of "Thursday Night Football" against the New York Giants with a gold silk suit.