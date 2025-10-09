Open Extended Reactions

Players brought out their best looks for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

The stars served as trendsetters in the pregame tunnels, and their tailored suits, stylish streetwear and additional accessories prompted the proper reaction: the flash of camera lenses.

An array of options was on display this week, such as denim matching sets, silk suits and team-themed comfort wear.

But the looks in the pregame tunnel don't only serve as the looks before the game -- they also serve as the prelude to the performances the players will deliver on the field.

Here are the best Week 6 pregame arrival looks.

TNF = Thursday Night Fashion

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith made a statement ahead of "Thursday Night Football" against the New York Giants with a gold silk suit.

Prime time attire 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/xesralOSkV — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 9, 2025

Primetime Dart 😁 pic.twitter.com/Gqgz3PrGNd — New York Giants (@Giants) October 9, 2025

Canadian Tux for TNF? Exquisite choice! pic.twitter.com/nAfpnKh3L8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 9, 2025