FRISCO, Texas -- Of the unrestricted free agents the Dallas Cowboys signed during the offseason, there is no question Javonte Williams has been their best.

After five games, he is third in the NFL with 447 rushing yards and tied for second with five rushing touchdowns on 79 carries. He has also caught 17 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. While quarterback Dak Prescott is the Cowboys' most valuable and most important player, Williams' play is a big reason why the Cowboys (2-2-1) have such a productive offense.

He is on a one-year contract that could pay him up to $3.5 million. He received a $1 million bonus, a $1.5 million base salary that is fully guaranteed and can make up to $500,000 in active roster bonuses. If the Cowboys make the playoffs and he reaches 1,200 combined yards and 12 combined touchdowns in the regular season, he will earn an extra $500,000.

While the production might have surprised some, coach Brian Schottenheimer is not one of them.

"It was the physical play style," Schottenheimer said. "This is a guy as a pass protector [who] is elite. Playing away from the football, he's elite. He's violent with his chips and so smart and so intelligent."

Williams' start begs the question: Should the Cowboys look at signing him to an extension now rather than later?

The Cowboys have the salary cap space. Williams doesn't turn 26 until April. He has recovered from the torn right ACL and LCL sustained in 2022 with the Denver Broncos. He is excellent in the locker room.

Paying running backs is always tricky. Ezekiel Elliott's production dropped after his $90 million extension with Dallas in 2019, although Williams' price won't be that high. The Cowboys franchise-tagged Tony Pollard in 2023, but they might want to use that on wide receiver George Pickens this offseason. Williams' market could be bustling after the season, or he could like being a Cowboy so much that he is willing to sign up now.

There are still things to prove, like longevity. He has not had more than 217 carries in a season and is on pace for 269.

Everything is a gamble, but at the right price, locking up Williams now makes sense.

Another No. 19

With eight catches for 114 yards -- including catches of 40 and 46 yards last week against the New York Jets -- Ryan Flournoy brought back the memory of Miles Austin, a Cowboys receiver from 2006 to 2013, who burst onto the scene because of injury in 2009 with his first of two Pro Bowl seasons.

Like Austin, Flournoy wears No. 19, and he said Austin was one of the reasons why.

"Growing up I watched football, so I knew he wore 19, and the reason I got 19 is because of Miles Austin and Amari Cooper," Flournoy said. "I just felt like I play like them -- big and fast and just some finesse. Just wanted to keep that tradition. For real."

On Oct. 11, 2009, filling in for an injured Roy Williams, Austin set a Cowboys record with 250 receiving yards on two touchdowns, including the winning TD against the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

"I didn't know that part, I just knew of his name, and after the game I had, people have been comparing me to him," said Flournoy, who was a 2024 sixth-round pick out of Southwest Missouri State. "He was a small-school guy [Monmouth]. He had what? 200 yards against Kansas City? And just popped off. I just got to keep stacking it and get that."

Cowboys long-snapper Trent Sieg (44) celebrates Brandon Aubrey's winning overtime field goal against the Giants in Week 2. Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Five questions with Trent Sieg

Let's get to know the Cowboys' long-snapper, who is in his third year in Dallas, a little bit better.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

"I was hoping to be doing rocket propulsion. In my senior year, my capstone was we built a rocket to take a payload of 8.8 pounds to 10,000 feet. A bunch of my friends from there went to work at places like Blue Origin and some other aerospace stuff like that. I was wanting to do rocket propulsion ... That was my fallback if football didn't work out. Haven't used my degree much since."

Favorite football memory?

"I'd say in college [at Colorado State], my first game-winning field goal that I was a part of. We were playing against Utah State in Fort Collins and hit a game winner, and we got ranked top 25 in the country after that. Everyone stormed the field. It was one of the coolest experiences I've had."

Prized possession?

"I'm not too much of a possession guy. I did get a Rolex watch a couple years ago that's been my baby. I do [wear it] but it's practically indestructible."

Why do you wear No. 44?

"I was always No. 44 growing up. My dad actually wore 44 for a while when he was playing football before he became a lineman. He played Division II football, but he was my football coach growing up. Just kind of a family tradition."

Who is the most influential teammate he has had?

"I'm probably going to throw it back to my rookie year when I was with Baltimore: Morgan Cox. Either between him or Andrew DePaola when I was with the Raiders.

"Those two guys were such good vets to me when I was a rookie just trying to learn the game, learn how to be a pro. They just really took me under their wing and any time I had a question, they were super willing to help with me and help break down protections or however they think about things, or technique. Just very influential and I've really tried to carry on the way they treated me to treat other guys I've worked with."