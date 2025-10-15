Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals tight end Travis Vokolek went on injured reserve with a neck injury Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season, coach Jonathan Gannon announced.

Vokolek suffered the injury on a touchback with 11:01 left in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A replay showed Vokolek going down awkwardly after getting pushed by Colts linebacker Segun Olubi. Gannon described the play Wednesday as a "collision."

Vokolek was immobilized on a stretcher, with both arms strapped down, and then was carted off the field. He did not return to the game and was taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Vokolek was cleared to fly home with the team.

Vokolek was the Cardinals' third-string tight end and had a role on special teams. He played in four of Arizona's first five games and does not have a catch this season.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and was signed to Arizona's active roster that December.