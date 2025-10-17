Rich Eisen gives his thoughts on whether the loser of the Week 7 London game between the Rams and the Jaguars could miss the playoffs. (1:01)

Los Angeles Rams star receiver Puka Nacua will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, coach Sean McVay announced Friday.

Nacua did not practice Wednesday while recovering from a sprained left ankle he suffered in the second quarter of the Rams' 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday while attempting to catch a pass in the end zone. He returned to the game in the third quarter but did not have another target.

On Monday, McVay said the team was "encouraged" by scans taken of Nacua's ankle, adding he did not think it would be a long-term injury.

Nacua entered the game against the Ravens leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards and had the most catches by a player in his team's first five games of a season in league history.

Nacua had two receptions for 28 yards before the injury, giving him 54 catches for 616 yards and two touchdowns this season.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this story.