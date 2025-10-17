Peter Schrager joins Pat McAfee and breaks down the hesitancy that candidates might have in taking the Titans' coaching job after Brian Callahan's firing. (2:27)

Schrager to McAfee: You've got to want to go to the Titans (2:27)

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without starters Calvin Ridley and Arden Key who were ruled out for the Week 7 game against the New England Patriots according to interim coach Mike McCoy. Ridley suffered a hamstring injury that limited him to six snaps last Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders and kept him from practicing all week.

Ridley has 16 receptions for 290 yards in six games this season. Veteran receiver Van Jefferson played 44 snaps in place of Ridley and caught four passes for 75 yards against the Raiders. Jefferson is in line to get the start against New England in place of Ridley.

Key was ruled out of last week's game due to a quad injury he suffered in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago. Tennessee ruled Key out for the Raiders game, and he hasn't practiced since. Rookie outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, along with veterans Jihad Ward and Dre'Mont Jones handled the bulk of the snaps against Las Vegas with Key being out.

Jones missed practice on Thursday due to a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. The Titans will be without Oladejo, who was placed on injured reserve after a leg injury knocked him out late against the Raiders last week. Tennessee signed practice squad outside linebacker Ali Gaye to the 53-man roster to replace Oladejo.

The Titans outside linebacker rotation will likely consist of Ward, Gaye and second-year outside backer Jaylen Harrell.

McCoy also ruled out special teams ace/wide receiver Bryce Oliver and reserve offensive lineman Blake Hance.