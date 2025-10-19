Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots after suffering a left hamstring injury in the second quarter.

The Titans' training staff took him into the blue medical tent, where he remained for a while before emerging and trying to run it off on the sideline. After two attempts to sprint, Simmons stood in front of a heater on the sideline before putting a baseball hat on and sitting on the bench while the Titans defense took the field on the next series.

With Simmons on the sideline, the Patriots put together their first touchdown drive, covering 93 yards in 11 plays that took almost seven minutes off the clock.

Simmons entered Week 7 having generated 23 pressures and 4.5 sacks this season, tied with Byron Murphy for the most sacks among defensive tackles. The Titans have not recorded a sack when Simmons is off the field, as he is responsible for 50% of team sacks and 32.9% of team pressures, both ranking second among all NFL defenders.