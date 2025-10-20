Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Coach Brian Daboll said he's not considering any major changes to his staff after the New York Giants allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter of a stunning 33-32 loss to Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Giants became the first team in 1,603 NFL games to blow a lead of at least 18 points with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. That put the attention specifically on defensive coordinator Shane Bowen after several key defensive players weren't pleased with a playcall on the first snap of the Broncos' game-winning drive with 33 seconds remaining.

"No, I'm not considering that," Daboll said about the possibility of any major staff changes during a Zoom call with reporters Monday. "But we all have to do a better job, and it starts with me. There are plenty of opportunities to finish that game the way we wanted to and didn't get the job done."

It's the second time this season that the Giants let a game slip away in the final seconds. It also happened in a Week 2 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants were criticized for playing soft coverage that allowed Dallas to tie the score in the final seconds of regulation, and Bowen expressed regret for not being more aggressive.

This time, Daboll said it was a different situation and playcall. The Giants were in man coverage and had double robbers stationed deep to roam and protect the middle of the field. But New York still rushed only three defenders -- not including standouts Dexter Lawrence and Abdul Carter, who were on the sideline -- and Denver quarterback Bo Nix completed a 29-yard pass to Marvin Mims to the Giants' 48.

Denver moved into field goal range moments later before spiking the ball with two seconds remaining to set up the winning kick.

"Drop eight!" defensive captain Brian Burns said incredulously among a series of expletives as he walked through the bowels of the stadium toward the locker room.

When asked about it afterward, Burns pursed his lips, turned his head away and declined to answer. Lawrence had an unusually long pause when faced with the same question.

"Leave that to the coaches," he said.

Daboll was asked Monday about the unrest among his defensive leaders and if it created any concern about keeping Bowen and the defensive staff intact.

"Yeah, look, there's plenty of plays that we had opportunities to make throughout I'd say the fourth quarter and we just came up short," Daboll said. "It's not about one play. It's not about one player. It's not about one specific side. It's a collective and, you know, I can do a better job."

Bowen is in his second season as the Giants' defensive coordinator. He replaced Wink Martindale, who left after a fallout with Daboll late in their second season together.

The Giants (2-5) play the Philadelphia Eagles on the road next Sunday.

Starting middle linebacker and captain Bobby Okereke on Monday said Bowen has the full support of the defense.

"Yeah, 100%," Okereke said. "We're all hands on deck."

Daboll and Okereke were adamant that the loss wasn't the result of one individual or play, but rather a collection of moments and miscues.

"It's not one player, one coach, one position group. Everyone really had their hands in the pot in this loss," Okereke said. "It's really just that aggressiveness of having the detail to finish and having the urgency to finish because these games are going to come down to one score or less. You have to win in the fourth quarter."