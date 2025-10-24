Open Extended Reactions

The New York Giants, coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo have all been fined stemming from violations of the concussion protocol surrounding an evaluation of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart during their Week 6 game, the NFL and NFL Players Association announced Friday.

The Giants were assessed a $200,000 fine for violating the protocol, while Daboll was fined $100,000 and Skattebo $15,000 for conduct detrimental to the league.

During the Oct. 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dart grabbed at his head on the ground after taking a hit on a third-quarter sack. After Dart was taken to the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion, Daboll approached the tent and poked in his head. Skattebo also went into the tent.

Daboll was later seen talking in an animated fashion to the team physician, Dr. Scott Rodeo, on the sideline while awaiting word on whether Dart would be cleared to return to the game. The coach said he wanted to find out "if [Dart] was OK" and decide whether to call timeout and potentially go for it on fourth down, if he was available.

The league and players' union said in a joint statement that Daboll and Skattebo entering the tent created a "perception that they were interfering with Dart's exam." Even though they concluded neither actually had an impact on the exam, "their conduct was inconsistent with and demonstrated a disregard for the concussion protocol's requirements and therefore constituted a violation," the statement said.

The league and union added that the Giants have taken steps to avoid any similar violations in the future. The NFL said two weeks ago that it had opened an investigation into the application of the concussion protocol.

Daboll said after the game that he had apologized to the team's doctor and addressed his actions further a day later.

"I'll say this, like I said last night, I went in, didn't actually go in, just stuck my head in to see how our quarterback was doing. Just asked him, 'How you doing?'" Daboll said Oct. 10. "In no way would I want a player to come back out there that wasn't ready to play. I think I have great respect for that process."

Information from ESPN's Jordan Raanan was used in this report.