The New York Jets' quarterback situation took a wild turn Saturday as Tyrod Taylor was ruled out with a knee injury.

It means Justin Fields will start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Fields, publicly criticized by owner Woody Johnson only four days ago, was thought to be in danger of losing his job.

Coach Aaron Glenn was leaning toward Taylor as the starter early in the week, sources said. Glenn declined to announce his starter, saying he wanted to use the uncertainty as a competitive advantage.

Taylor, who said he took a helmet to his surgically repaired knee last week in relief of Fields, practiced all week on a limited basis. On Thursday, Taylor indicated that he felt well enough to play but was still receiving treatment. He missed training camp due to arthroscopic knee surgery.

On Friday, Taylor was listed as questionable. Glenn gave no indication that Taylor was in jeopardy of missing the game. He said all players listed as questionable were trending in a positive direction with regard to game availability. They split the practice reps, both players said.

Taylor didn't make the trip to Cincinnati, meaning rookie Brady Cook will be the backup.

All this means the Jets (0-7), who have gone two games without a touchdown, must continue with Fields.

For months, Glenn has been steadfast in his support of Fields, even after the Jets recorded minus-10 net passing yards in a Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos. The first crack in the coach's confidence came last Sunday, when he pulled Fields with the Jets trailing the Carolina Panthers 10-3. Fields completed 6 of 12 passes for 46 yards in the first half, taking three sacks.

In six starts, Fields has posted a 31.8 Total QBR, ranking 31st out of 33 qualified passers. He played one of the best games of his career against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, but his performance has regressed in recent weeks. The Jets have only seven touchdowns in the past six games, none in the first half.

On Tuesday, Johnson was critical of Fields, essentially blaming him for the 0-7 start.

"The defense is pretty good," Johnson told reporters at the NFL fall meetings. "If we can just complete a pass, it would look good."

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hip) also was ruled out, meaning the Jets will be without their starting receivers against the Bengals. Garrett Wilson will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. That leaves rookie Arian Smith, Allen Lazard and Tyler Johnson as their top receivers. They have a combined 18 receptions.