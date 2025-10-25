Former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to give his thoughts on Dallas being a potential playoff team. (0:59)

DENVER -- The Dallas Cowboys placed cornerback Trevon Diggs on injured reserve Saturday as he continues to deal with concussion symptoms.

Diggs will miss a minimum of the next four games and be eligible to return on Thanksgiving against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Diggs reported concussion symptoms after an accident at his home on Oct. 16. On Friday, coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team has more information on what happened but said he would let Diggs tell what happened when he next meets with the media.

Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million extension in 2023 after back to back Pro Bowl seasons but he has been beset by injuries since.

This is the third straight year Diggs will spend at least a portion of the season on injured reserve. He missed 15 games in 2023 after suffering a torn ACL. He missed six games last year with a knee injury that ultimately required a surgery.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, executive vice president Stephen Jones said Diggs was dealing with other ailments and a stint on injured reserve could help him get fully healthy.

Without Diggs, Kaiir Elam will start opposite DaRon Bland. When the Cowboys used three cornerbacks last week, Bland moved into the slot and Trikweze Bridges played outside.

In addition to Diggs, the Cowboys will be without two starting safeties, with Juanyeh Thomas ruled out Saturday because of what is being called a migraine that impacts his vision. Donovan Wilson was ruled out with a shoulder issue Friday. Malik Hooker, a starter with Wilson, is on injured reserve with a toe injury.

The Cowboys opted to keep center Cooper Beebe on injured reserve after he practiced throughout the week. The team felt Beebe, who is coming back from a broken bone in his foot, would benefit from another week of practice. Brock Hoffman will continue to start.