INDIANAPOLIS -- Jonathan Taylor's rampage continued Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts.

The league's leading rusher had another 153 yards in a 38-14 win over the Tennessee Titans, a total that included an 80-yard touchdown run -- his longest in five seasons. Taylor reached the end zone three times overall (two runs, one catch) in an effort that prompted the frenzied Lucas Oil Stadium crowd and his teammates to back him becoming the NFL's Most Valuable Player.

"We're witnessing greatness right in front of us," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said after the Colts improved to 7-1. "It's rare for guys to be playing at that high a level on a consistent basis."

Taylor is rewriting the Colts' record books, a remarkable feat for a team that put four running backs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Taylor scored his 62nd and 63rd rushing touchdowns (on just 12 carries) in his 75th career game Sunday, tying Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for second place on the team's career TD list. He trails another Hall of Famer, Edgerrin James, by just one.

Leaguewide, only four running backs in NFL history have had more touchdowns in their first 75 career games: LaDainian Tomlinson, Emmitt Smith, Jim Brown and Adrian Peterson.

"It's hard to put into words," coach Shane Steichen said.

The centerpiece of Taylor's day Sunday was his 80-yard score with 11:10 remaining in the third quarter, which tied the longest touchdown run in franchise history. Behind a lead block from All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, Taylor darted through a hole, then hugged the sideline the rest of the way, outrunning the Tennessee defense to the end zone. Safeties Xavier Woods and Amani Hooker made ill-fated attempts to catch Taylor, who reached more than 21 mph on the play, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

"We were all in disbelief," receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. "I'm like, 'Oh, that's a good 15-yard run.' And then he breaks out, I'm like, 'That's a good 30-yard run.' And then he's running 80 yards. I'm like, 'Oh s---!' We're all hyped for him and we are really going to try our hardest to keep pushing him."

After the play, the home crowd loudly chanted, "M-V-P!"

"I think those were spot on," quarterback Daniel Jones said of the chants.

Taylor and the Colts have looked unstoppable, leading the NFL in scoring (33.8 points per game) and point margin (14.5 per game).

Taylor's play has been key. He averaged 12.8 yards per carry Sunday, the highest in any single game in his six-year career. He said this season, with the balanced Indianapolis offense fielding so many options, he's had to do more with less.

"We've got a lot of players making plays, so everybody's going to get the ball, and that's what makes us so lethal," he said. "So, what can you do?" So far, Taylor's done plenty."